NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Extended Till Oct 16; Revised Dates Released by MCC

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the addition of over 200 new MBBS seats to the seat matrix for the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3. In light of this, the choice filling process — which was earlier scheduled to close on October 13, 2025 (11.59 PM) — has now been extended.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the addition of over 200 new MBBS seats to the seat matrix for the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3. In light of this, the choice filling process - which was earlier scheduled to close on October 13, 2025 (11.59 PM) - has now been extended till October 16, 2025. According to the official notice, the newly added seats have been incorporated into the existing Round 3 matrix, providing candidates with more options for MBBS admissions.

Revised Counselling Schedule

As per the revised schedule, the third round choice locking window will remain open till October 16, 2025 (11.55 PM), while the seat allotment result will be declared on October 18, 2025. Selected candidates will be required to report to their allotted institutes between October 19 and October 27, 2025. Candidates are advised to review the revised seat matrix carefully and update their choices of preferred colleges and courses before locking their final selections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Round 3, MCC will open the online stray vacancy round registration from October 30 to November 3, 2025, with choice filling scheduled from November 1 to November 5, 2025. The seat allotment result will be published on November 8, 2025, and institute reporting will take place from November 9 to November 15, 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website - mcc.nic.in - for updates, as the NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule remains subject to revision based on further seat additions or other administrative factors.

Read the full revised schedule here.