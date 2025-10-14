MCC

MCC Issues Provisional Eligibility List for NRI Admissions Under NEET UG 2025- Important Guidelines Revealed

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Oct 2025
13:47 PM

File Image

Summary
The list, issued in reference to the earlier notice dated September 26, 2025, has been compiled following a detailed document verification carried out by the designated scrutiny committee
MCC has clarified that the list is provisional, and being included in it does not guarantee a seat

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional list of candidates eligible for NRI seat allotment under the NEET UG 2025 counselling process. The list, issued in reference to the earlier notice dated September 26, 2025, has been compiled following a detailed document verification carried out by the designated scrutiny committee.

Candidates whose names appear on the list are now permitted to participate in the NRI choice-filling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses under the NRI quota. The seat allotment will follow a priority-based system, as outlined in the official notification.

According to the guidelines, Priority 1—detailed in Annexure I—includes NRI candidates and children of NRIs, who will receive the highest preference during the allotment. If seats remain vacant, the process will proceed to Priority 2 candidates, listed in Annexure II. This group includes first-degree relatives of NRI wards (such as siblings and parents) and second-degree relatives (including uncles, aunts, and grandparents).

Seat allotment will be carried out in sequential order, ensuring that all Priority 1 candidates are considered before moving to Priority 2, and is subject to seat availability.

MCC has clarified that the list is provisional, and being included in it does not guarantee a seat. Candidates must report to their allotted medical colleges with original documents—including proof of NRI status, relationship certificates, and any other required documentation. Any deficiency or inaccuracy in the submitted documents may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat by the respective institution.

Applicants are strongly advised to review the provisional list carefully and ensure all necessary documents are in order prior to reporting. Further instructions and official updates will be published on the MCC’s official counselling portal at mcc.nic.in.

Last updated on 14 Oct 2025
13:48 PM
MCC NEET UG 2025 NEET UG
