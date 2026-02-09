Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Option Entry Extended - KEA Releases Revised Schedule

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the option entry deadline for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 Round 3. Eligible candidates can now submit their options for Round 3 seat allotment until February 10 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the option entry deadline for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 Round 3. As per the revised schedule, eligible candidates can now submit their options for Round 3 seat allotment until February 10 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The decision to extend the option entry window was taken after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the final allotment results for the All India Quota (AIQ) NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3. KEA stated that the extension would provide candidates with adequate time to review their options following the release of the AIQ allotment outcomes.

Earlier, the Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling process had been postponed, with the option entry deadline initially deferred until February 5. With the latest revision, candidates have been given additional time to complete the option entry process for state quota postgraduate medical seats.

According to the updated counselling timeline, the provisional Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on February 10 at 5 PM. The final seat allotment list is scheduled to be published after 1 PM on February 11.

Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 3 will be required to complete the admission process by paying the prescribed fees and downloading their admission letters between February 12 and February 13. Following this, candidates must report in person to their allotted colleges with one set of photocopies of all required documents.

The reporting process must be completed by February 14, no later than 5:30 PM, as per KEA guidelines. Failure to report within the stipulated time may result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.

In an official notice, KEA stated that the option entry process was aligned with the AIQ counselling schedule. The authority noted that MCC, New Delhi, announced the AIQ NEET PG Round 3 final seat allotment results on February 6, following which the Karnataka option entry process commenced.