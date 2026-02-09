NEET PG 2025

Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Option Entry Extended - KEA Releases Revised Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Feb 2026
11:14 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the option entry deadline for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 Round 3.
Eligible candidates can now submit their options for Round 3 seat allotment until February 10 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the option entry deadline for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 Round 3. As per the revised schedule, eligible candidates can now submit their options for Round 3 seat allotment until February 10 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The decision to extend the option entry window was taken after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the final allotment results for the All India Quota (AIQ) NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3. KEA stated that the extension would provide candidates with adequate time to review their options following the release of the AIQ allotment outcomes.

NEET UG 2026 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Application Process Major Changes
NEET UG 2026 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Application Process Major Changes

Earlier, the Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling process had been postponed, with the option entry deadline initially deferred until February 5. With the latest revision, candidates have been given additional time to complete the option entry process for state quota postgraduate medical seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the updated counselling timeline, the provisional Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on February 10 at 5 PM. The final seat allotment list is scheduled to be published after 1 PM on February 11.

Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 3 will be required to complete the admission process by paying the prescribed fees and downloading their admission letters between February 12 and February 13. Following this, candidates must report in person to their allotted colleges with one set of photocopies of all required documents.

The reporting process must be completed by February 14, no later than 5:30 PM, as per KEA guidelines. Failure to report within the stipulated time may result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.

In an official notice, KEA stated that the option entry process was aligned with the AIQ counselling schedule. The authority noted that MCC, New Delhi, announced the AIQ NEET PG Round 3 final seat allotment results on February 6, following which the Karnataka option entry process commenced.

Last updated on 09 Feb 2026
11:16 AM
NEET PG 2025 Karnataka NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling Karnataka Examinations Authority schedule
Similar stories
TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2, 2A Mains Exam Postponed Statewide - Check Revised Schedule Updates

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key - CFI Flags Multiple Errors Ahead of Session 1 Result Releas. . .

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

RBSE Board Exam 2026 Timings Revised for Class 12 Papers - Check Updated Schedule

MBA Admissions

IGNOU MBA Admissions 2026 Open for January Session - Eligibility, Scholarship and Dea. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2, 2A Mains Exam Postponed Statewide - Check Revised Schedule Updates

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key - CFI Flags Multiple Errors Ahead of Session 1 Result Releas. . .

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

RBSE Board Exam 2026 Timings Revised for Class 12 Papers - Check Updated Schedule

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Application Process Major Changes

KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU)
KIIT University

Leading University Records Strong Placements with Offers from NVIDIA and Microsoft

MBA Admissions

IGNOU MBA Admissions 2026 Open for January Session - Eligibility, Scholarship and Dea. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality