NEET UG 2026 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Application Process Major Changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Along with opening registrations, the agency has introduced several new rules and security measures aimed at strengthening the integrity of the national-level medical entrance examination. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, until March 8.

As per the official schedule, the NEET UG 2026 examination will be conducted on May 3, from 2 PM to 5 PM, at examination centres across the country. NTA conducts the NEET UG exam once every year for admission to undergraduate medical courses in institutions offering programmes such as MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BVSc and AH, BAMS, BUMS and BHMS.

To curb impersonation and duplication during registration, NTA has implemented Aadhaar-based eKYC as a mandatory step in the NEET UG 2026 application process. Candidates are required to ensure that their Aadhaar-linked mobile number is active and has proper network connectivity at the time of registration. According to the NTA notice, Aadhaar verification will be used to confirm the identity of applicants during form submission.

Another major change introduced this year is the compulsory capture of a live photograph while filling out the application form. Candidates must ensure that the live image covers at least 80 per cent of the frame and that they are not wearing caps, glasses or goggles. Applicants can either use a webcam or scan a QR code to upload the photograph using a mobile camera. The system will automatically match the live photograph with the Aadhaar photograph to verify the authenticity of the applicant. In cases where the images do not match, candidates will be allowed to upload a valid supporting certificate during the form-filling process.

In addition to the live photograph, candidates must upload other required documents to complete the NEET UG 2026 application, including a recent passport-size photograph, address proof, a scanned signature and other supporting documents as specified by NTA.

The agency has also revised the rules for selecting the exam city and medium of the question paper. For NEET UG 2026, both the examination city and language medium will be allocated based on the current and permanent address details provided by the candidate in the application form. The examination will be conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Farsi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions before applying and ensure that the information submitted is accurate. NTA has emphasised that the new measures are intended to enhance transparency and ensure a fair examination process for all NEET UG 2026 aspirants.

Find the direct registration link here.