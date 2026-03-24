Karnataka PGCET 2026

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registration Window Opens: Application Steps, Link and Exam Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2026
10:15 AM

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Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially started the registration process for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026.
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially started the registration process for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, with the application window remaining open until April 8, 2026, up to 11.59 PM.

The PGCET examination is conducted for admission to a range of postgraduate programmes, including MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch, offered by colleges and universities across Karnataka. Both Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates are eligible to apply for the entrance test, making it accessible to a wider pool of aspirants.

The application process is entirely online and requires candidates to complete several steps. Applicants must first register using basic details, followed by filling in personal, academic, and communication information. They are also required to upload relevant documents and complete the application by paying the prescribed fee through online modes. After submission, candidates are advised to download and retain the confirmation page for future reference.

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As per the official schedule, the PGCET 2026 examination will be conducted over two days in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. The test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. On May 23, 2026, examinations will be held for ME, MTech, and MArch programmes, while MBA and MCA aspirants will appear for the test on May 24, 2026. Each day will have two shifts, with the morning session scheduled from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM and the afternoon session from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Candidates are advised to fill out the application form carefully with accurate information and complete all steps within the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2026
10:16 AM
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Karnataka Examinations Authority applications Registration
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