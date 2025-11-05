Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Option Entry Begins; Check Seat Matrix and Link

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Nov 2025
13:08 PM

File Image

Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun the PGCET 2025 Round 3 option entry process on its official website.
Candidates can log in using either their CET number and application number or by scanning the QR code printed on their claim slip.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun the PGCET 2025 Round 3/Final Round option entry process on its official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025. Candidates can log in using either their CET number and application number or by scanning the QR code printed on their claim slip.

KEA has also released the PGCET final round seat matrix for MBA, MCA, and MTech courses, available separately in PDF format on the official website. The seat matrix provides detailed course-wise and category-wise availability of seats for the final round.

Candidates are encouraged to fill as many options as possible, regardless of the current vacancy status, since new seats may become available if candidates from previous rounds surrender their allotments. The surrender window for earlier allotments will remain open till November 6, 4 PM, and candidates must complete the option entry process by 6 PM on the same day.

How to Access KEA PGCET 2025 Option Entry?

  • Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025.
  • Click on the Karnataka PGCET Final Round Option Entry link.
  • Log in using your CET number and application number or scan the QR code from the claim slip.
  • Verify the captcha and click Send OTP.
  • Access the dashboard after OTP verification to enter your preferred options.
A caution deposit of ₹25,000 must be paid to participate in the final round. This amount will be adjusted against the admission fee for selected candidates. However, candidates who fail to report to the allotted college or pay the fee after seat allotment will forfeit this deposit.

KEA will release the Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round provisional seat allotment on November 7, followed by the final allotment results on November 8. Candidates allotted seats in the final round must pay the admission fee within the stipulated time to confirm their admission.

Find the direct option entry link here.

Last updated on 05 Nov 2025
13:09 PM
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Karnataka Examinations Authority Counselling
