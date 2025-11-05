KSET 2025

KSET Answer Key 2025 Out for All Subjects - Download Link & Objection Submission Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Nov 2025
10:08 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now review the KSET 2025 answer key and submit objections, if any, through the official website.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now review the KSET 2025 answer key and submit objections, if any, through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - by November 6, 2025, till 3 PM.

Steps to Download the Answer Key

  • Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Select the ‘Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2025’ link from the dropdown.
  • Click on the provisional answer key link.
  • Select the relevant subject, and the answer key will be displayed in PDF format.
  • View and download the same for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

A non-refundable fee of ₹50 per objection must be paid while submitting challenges. As per KEA’s notification, objections submitted without specifying the question number, version code, or necessary proof, or those lacking the prescribed fee, will not be considered. Candidates must provide complete details such as subject name, paper, exam date, version code, and question number, along with valid supporting documents in PDF format.

The KSET 2025 exam comprised over 30 subjects, including a general paper. A total of 1.34 lakh candidates had registered for the test, out of which 1.21 lakh - nearly 90% - appeared for the exam. It was conducted on November 2 across 11 districts in Karnataka, with 316 exam centres set up in cities including Bengaluru, Ballari, Belagavi, Dharwad, Mysuru, and Mangaluru.

The KSET exam, conducted annually by KEA, assesses candidates’ eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across Karnataka.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

Last updated on 05 Nov 2025
10:09 AM
KSET 2025 Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka State Eligibility Test Answer Key
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Released! Check Round-wise Dates and Details

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT; Fresh Scribe Registration Begins - Direct Lin. . .

CAT 2025

CAT 2025 Admit Card Release Postponed - IIM Announces Revised Date and Mock Test Sche. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1: Registration and Choice-Filling to End Today, Allotment on Nov . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Released! Check Round-wise Dates and Details

KIIT-DU has signed a historic MoU
All India Chess Federation (AICF)

India to host International Conference on Social and Educational Chess in 2026

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT; Fresh Scribe Registration Begins - Direct Lin. . .

CAT 2025

CAT 2025 Admit Card Release Postponed - IIM Announces Revised Date and Mock Test Sche. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1: Registration and Choice-Filling to End Today, Allotment on Nov . . .

NEET SS 2025

NEET SS 2025 Registration Begins Today After Long Delay - NBEMS Announces Application. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality