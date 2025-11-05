KSET Answer Key 2025 Out for All Subjects - Download Link & Objection Submission Schedule

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now review the KSET 2025 answer key and submit objections, if any, through the official website.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now review the KSET 2025 answer key and submit objections, if any, through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - by November 6, 2025, till 3 PM.

Steps to Download the Answer Key

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Select the ‘Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2025’ link from the dropdown.

Click on the provisional answer key link.

Select the relevant subject, and the answer key will be displayed in PDF format.

View and download the same for future reference.

A non-refundable fee of ₹50 per objection must be paid while submitting challenges. As per KEA’s notification, objections submitted without specifying the question number, version code, or necessary proof, or those lacking the prescribed fee, will not be considered. Candidates must provide complete details such as subject name, paper, exam date, version code, and question number, along with valid supporting documents in PDF format.

The KSET 2025 exam comprised over 30 subjects, including a general paper. A total of 1.34 lakh candidates had registered for the test, out of which 1.21 lakh - nearly 90% - appeared for the exam. It was conducted on November 2 across 11 districts in Karnataka, with 316 exam centres set up in cities including Bengaluru, Ballari, Belagavi, Dharwad, Mysuru, and Mangaluru.

The KSET exam, conducted annually by KEA, assesses candidates’ eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across Karnataka.

Find the direct answer key download link here.