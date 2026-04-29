AP SSC Class 10

AP SSC Result 2026 Date, Timing Out - State Edu Minister Tweets Updates for Class 10 Students

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Apr 2026
12:33 PM

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Summary
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 date.
The announcement regarding the result date and time was confirmed by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, is set to declare the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 on April 30 at 11 AM, bringing an end to the anxious wait of lakhs of students across the state. Candidates who appeared for the examinations will be able to access their results online through the official websites — bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The announcement regarding the result date and time was confirmed by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh via a social media update. He stated that the SSC Public Examination results for March 2026 would be released at 11 AM on April 30. In addition, he informed that school headmasters would be able to download the results directly through their respective institutional logins immediately after the declaration.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Release Update - CISCE Issues Note for Class 10 and 12 Students
ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Release Update - CISCE Issues Note for Class 10 and 12 Students

Students can check and download their AP SSC 2026 marks memo using their hall ticket number. Apart from the official portals, the board has also enabled multiple digital platforms for convenient access. Candidates can view their results through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service by sending a “Hi” message to 9552300009, via the LEAP mobile app, and on DigiLocker. These alternative methods are expected to reduce congestion on official websites during peak hours.

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School authorities will also play a key role in facilitating access to results. Headmasters can log in to their school accounts and download the marks memos for students shortly after the official release. Students are advised to rely only on authorised platforms and keep their credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues.

Earlier, the board had issued a clarification rejecting circulating reports that suggested an April 25 release date, calling such claims inaccurate and unofficial. This announcement has now put an end to speculation regarding the result schedule.

The AP SSC examinations for 2026 were conducted from March 16 to April 1, with a total of 6,40,916 candidates appearing. Of these, 6,22,074 were regular students and 18,842 were private candidates. The gender distribution included 3,28,652 boys and 3,12,264 girls.

To successfully clear the AP SSC examination, students must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. Candidates are encouraged to download and preserve their marks memo for future academic admissions and verification processes.

Last updated on 29 Apr 2026
12:34 PM
AP SSC Class 10 Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh Board Exam 2026 Result Nara Lokesh
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