Assam TET-cum-Recruitment 2024 Results Out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in: Marksheet Link Here

Summary The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, has officially declared the much-awaited results of the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET)-cum-Recruitment Examination 2024 for Graduate Teachers today, June 23. Candidates who appeared for the exam on January 19, 2025, can check their marks and download their documents from the official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

The announcement was officially confirmed by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu through a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. He stated, “The results of the TET-cum-recruitment test for Graduate Teachers will be announced tomorrow. This will be followed by document verification and final confirmation of appointments. Best wishes to all candidates.”

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 8,230 posts for Graduate Teachers in Arts, Science, Hindi, and Sanskrit disciplines, along with 1,487 posts for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs).

According to the official notification, candidates shortlisted for document verification will be able to download their admit cards, which will reflect their total marks, inclusive of weightage marks. They are required to report to the designated venue on the specified date and time mentioned in the Admit Card, carrying all necessary documents.

Other candidates can download their mark sheets displaying total marks, including any applicable weightage, using their application number and password.

For technical assistance, candidates can contact the helpline number 08042303631 between 10 AM to 5 PM from Monday to Saturday.

The selection remains provisional and subject to eligibility criteria verification and authenticity of the candidates' declarations and documents.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official DSE Assam website.

Find the direct marksheet download link here.