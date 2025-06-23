WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 Awaited as Court Stay on OBC Quota Sparks Delay - All Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jun 2025
11:35 AM

Summary
The much-anticipated West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results are expected to be declared soon, but uncertainty looms over the announcement following a Calcutta High Court directive on OBC quota reservations.
With more than a lakh candidates affected, the board is expected to issue an official update soon.

The much-anticipated West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results are expected to be declared soon, but uncertainty looms over the announcement following a Calcutta High Court directive on OBC quota reservations. This year’s WBJEE was conducted on April 27, 2025, and over one lakh aspirants from across West Bengal and neighbouring states are eagerly awaiting their rank cards and counselling details on the official portal — wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE result 2025 will contain each candidate’s score, rank, and key details required for the counselling process. Students are advised to keep their login credentials handy and monitor the official website closely for real-time updates.

However, the results may be delayed after a recent court order placed a temporary hold on the West Bengal government’s notifications regarding reservation norms for the OBC-A and OBC-B categories. On June 17, 2025, a division bench of Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Rajasekhar Mantha directed that executive orders issued between May 8 and June 13 concerning OBC reservations would remain suspended until July 31, 2025. Additionally, the court ruled that any consequential actions under these orders would also be halted.

This ruling could potentially impact the WBJEE 2025 counselling and admission process, which relies on category-based seat allotment. While no official announcement has been made about a revised result date, students and parents have voiced concerns about the growing uncertainty.

Previously, WBJEEB Chairperson Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee acknowledged the possibility of delays in result publication due to ongoing legal proceedings. The WBJEE counselling 2025 will be conducted online via the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP), where students will register, pay counselling fees, and submit their preferred college and course options. Seat allocation will be based on merit and availability, followed by document verification and admission formalities.

With more than a lakh candidates affected, the board is expected to issue an official update soon. Until then, aspirants must check the WBJEEB website for further announcements regarding the result and counselling schedule.

Last updated on 23 Jun 2025
11:36 AM
WBJEE 2025 WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Calcutta High Court
