Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026: Major Reforms Introduced to Reduce Academic Pressure; All Details

Summary The Government of Karnataka has announced a set of reforms aimed at easing academic pressure and promoting holistic learning among SSLC (Class 10) students. One of the key changes includes the introduction of a grading system for third language subjects in the SSLC examination.

The Government of Karnataka has announced a set of reforms aimed at easing academic pressure and promoting holistic learning among SSLC (Class 10) students. The announcement was made by Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, who highlighted that the measures are part of a broader effort to create a more supportive and student-friendly academic environment.

Addressing concerns over rising academic stress and its impact on students’ mental well-being, the minister stated that the reforms are designed to shift the focus from marks-centric evaluation to meaningful learning outcomes.

One of the key changes includes the introduction of a grading system for third language subjects in the SSLC examination. Languages such as Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Tulu, Marathi, and Arabic will no longer carry marks. Instead, students will be assessed using grades such as A, B, C, and D. Previously, the third language component carried 100 marks out of a total of 625. Under the revised system, marks obtained in these subjects will not be included in the final result.

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The move is expected to significantly reduce the pressure associated with pass-or-fail outcomes in language subjects and encourage students to focus on understanding rather than scoring. The new grading policy will be implemented from the ongoing SSLC examinations, with an official notification to be issued shortly.

In addition to assessment reforms, the state government will introduce Moral Science as a subject from the current academic year. The initiative aims to instil ethical values and promote social responsibility among students. To ensure accessibility, the government will provide free textbooks for the subject.

The minister also raised concerns about children’s digital safety during discussions in the state assembly. Emphasising the risks associated with increased online exposure, particularly for children below 16 years of age, he urged parents to actively monitor and guide their children’s use of social media.

The reforms reflect the state government’s focus on reducing exam-related stress while fostering a balanced educational approach that supports both academic growth and overall well-being.