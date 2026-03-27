Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Exam Date 2026 Postponed, Schedule Revised: Check Updated Time-Table

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2026
09:36 AM

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Summary
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially revised the schedule for the ongoing SSLC (Class 10) board examinations for 2026.
The change comes following a modification in the state holiday calendar related to Mahaveer Jayanti, prompting the board to update the timetable.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially revised the schedule for the ongoing SSLC (Class 10) board examinations for 2026. The change comes following a modification in the state holiday calendar related to Mahaveer Jayanti, prompting the board to update the timetable.

According to the official notification, the Third Language examination, which was initially scheduled for March 30, has now been postponed to March 31, 2026. This adjustment follows the state government’s decision to shift the Mahaveer Jayanti holiday from March 31 to March 30, necessitating a rescheduling of the exam.

The revised timetable indicates that the Third Language papers, including Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, and NSQF subjects, will now be conducted on March 31. Students are advised to take note of the updated date and prepare accordingly.

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Apart from this change, the rest of the SSLC examination schedule remains unchanged. The Social Science examination will continue to be held on April 2, 2026, as originally planned.

The board has urged students to refer to the official notification for clarity and ensure they follow the revised schedule to avoid any confusion during the examination period.

Last updated on 27 Mar 2026
09:38 AM
Karnataka SSLC Exam dates Board Exam 2026 Karnataka schools
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