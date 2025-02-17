KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Registration Extended: How to Apply and Key Dates

Summary
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025.
Candidates who have not yet registered can apply online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in by February 24.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025. Candidates who have not yet registered can apply online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in by February 24. The deadline for the application fee payment has also been extended to February 25.

Steps to Register for KCET 2025

  1. Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘KCET-2025 online application’ link on the homepage.
  3. Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.
  4. Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  5. Save and download a copy of the registration form for future reference.
KCET 2025 Exam Dates and Schedule

The KCET 2025 examination is set for April 16 and 17, conducted in two shifts each day:

  • Morning Session: 10.30AM – 11.50AM
  • Afternoon Session: 2.30PM – 3.50PM

Additionally, a Kannada language test will take place on April 18 from 10.30AM – 11.30AM at district centres in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Mangaluru.

KEA's Notification on Verification Process

KEA has clarified that candidates who applied under Clause Code ‘A’ but did not study in Kannada medium from Class 1 to 10, or those who do not fall under Rural, Religious, or Linguistic Minority reservations, will have their seven-year study period verified through the Student Admission Tracking System (SATS).

Upon successful verification, these candidates will receive a certificate confirming their claim and will not need to visit a college for further verification.

Furthermore, the verification of caste and caste-income certificate RD numbers will be conducted online. Candidates must ensure their certificates are valid and correctly enter their RD numbers while completing the application form.

KCET serves as the gateway for admission into various professional courses, including engineering, medical, dental, architecture, and health sciences.

