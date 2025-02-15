JKPSC

JKPSC CCE Prelims exam 2024 Admit card released on jkpsc.nic.in - Check all details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 Feb 2025
18:09 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The JKPSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination will be held on February 23, 2025 in two sessions. The Morning session will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm
To download the admit card, candidates should visit the official website, click on the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 link, enter their login details and submit to access their admit card

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced that candidates appearing for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can download their admit cards from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in starting February 15, 2025.

The official notice issued by the Commission highlights that candidates must follow the instructions on the website to access their e-admit cards. In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates must contact the Commission by February 19, 2025, providing valid proof of their online application and fee payment. After this date, no further claims will be entertained.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination will be held on February 23, 2025 in two sessions. The Morning session will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

To download the admit card, candidates should visit the official website, click on the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 link, enter their login details and submit to access their admit card.

How to download JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

Last updated on 15 Feb 2025
18:44 PM
JKPSC
Similar stories
Representative Image
SSC JHT

SSC declares result of Combined Hindi Translator Paper-I exam on ssc.gov.in - All Det. . .

NEET MDS

NBEMS Confirms NEET MDS 2025 Exam; How to Apply and Other Details

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Update: Upcoming Dates and Exam Key Details

Representative Image
ICSE 2025

ICSE 2025 Preparation tips: Last minute expert guidance to ace in English Literature

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
ICSE 2025

ICSE 2025 Preparation tips: Last minute expert guidance to ace in English Literature

Representative Image
SSC JHT

SSC declares result of Combined Hindi Translator Paper-I exam on ssc.gov.in - All Det. . .

NEET MDS

NBEMS Confirms NEET MDS 2025 Exam; How to Apply and Other Details

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Update: Upcoming Dates and Exam Key Details

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Reporting Deadline Today - Required Document List

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round - MCC Releases Final Seat Matrix

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality