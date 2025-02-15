JKPSC CCE Prelims exam 2024 Admit card released on jkpsc.nic.in - Check all details

Summary The JKPSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination will be held on February 23, 2025 in two sessions. The Morning session will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm To download the admit card, candidates should visit the official website, click on the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 link, enter their login details and submit to access their admit card

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced that candidates appearing for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can download their admit cards from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in starting February 15, 2025.

The official notice issued by the Commission highlights that candidates must follow the instructions on the website to access their e-admit cards. In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates must contact the Commission by February 19, 2025, providing valid proof of their online application and fee payment. After this date, no further claims will be entertained.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination will be held on February 23, 2025 in two sessions. The Morning session will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

To download the admit card, candidates should visit the official website, click on the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 link, enter their login details and submit to access their admit card.

How to download JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout