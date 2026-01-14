JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025 Out - Board Activates Download Link; Check All Details

Summary The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 12 results for the October–November annual examinations conducted for the winter zone. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations can now access and download their results from the official portals.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 12 results for the October–November annual examinations conducted for the winter zone. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations can now access and download their results from the official portals of the board at jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in.

According to the board, the results published online are provisional in nature. The digital scorecards display subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and the overall pass or fail status of candidates. Students have been advised to download and retain a printed copy of the provisional marksheet for immediate academic or admission-related requirements until the original marksheets are issued and distributed through their respective schools.

The JKBOSE Class 12 results have been made available exclusively on the board’s official websites. Candidates are advised to check their results only through jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in, or the dedicated results section at jkbose.nic.in/results to avoid misinformation from unofficial sources.

To check and download the JKBOSE Class 12 scorecard, students need to visit the official result portal and click on the link for the Class 12 result. They must select the option to search by roll number and enter the required details, including their roll number and registration information. After submitting the verification code displayed on the screen, the result will appear, which can then be downloaded and printed for future reference.

In addition to the Class 12 winter zone results, JKBOSE had earlier today declared the Class 10 annual examination results. As per the official figures released by the board, the overall pass percentage for the Class 10 examinations this year stands at 84.04 per cent. The Class 10 results are also accessible on the same official result portals.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE has released the board examination schedule for the 2026 academic session for students of the Jammu Division Summer Zone. As per the notified dates, the Class 12 annual regular examinations are scheduled to be held from February 23 to March 28, 2026. The Class 10 annual examinations for the same zone will take place from February 17 to March 10, 2026.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official JKBOSE website for the latest updates regarding result announcements, examination schedules, datesheets, and other important academic notifications issued by the board.

Find the direct download link here.