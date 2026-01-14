JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025 Declared: Direct Link, Overall Pass Percent and Qualifying Details

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 10 results for the Annual Regular Examination 2025 today, Wednesday, January 14.
Students of higher secondary classes have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest announcements.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 10 results for the Annual Regular Examination 2025 today, Wednesday, January 14. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their results by visiting the official JKBOSE website and logging in with their required credentials. According to the official data released by the board, the overall pass percentage for the Class 10 examination this year stands at 84.04 per cent.

Soon after the declaration of results, the official JKBOSE website experienced technical issues due to heavy traffic, as thousands of students attempted to access their scorecards simultaneously. The candidates must remain patient and continue refreshing the webpage, noting that the issue is temporary and caused by high user activity.

The Class 10 annual regular examinations were conducted in the Kashmir division starting November 3, 2025. More than 94,000 students appeared for the examination across the region. To facilitate the smooth conduct of exams, JKBOSE had established a total of 994 examination centres across the Kashmir division.

As per the board’s records, 68,804 students from ten districts of the Kashmir division were enrolled for the Class 10 annual regular examinations. In addition, 25,224 students from eight districts falling under the winter zone areas of the Jammu division also registered for the exams. The board further informed that students from the Union Territory of Ladakh also participated, with around 660 candidates from Kargil district and 95 from Leh district appearing for the examination.

Earlier, JKBOSE officials had stated that nearly 95,000 students were enrolled for the Class 10 board examinations this year, prompting the board to make extensive arrangements to ensure timely and fair conduct of the exams. The large-scale participation highlights the significance of the Class 10 board examination in the region’s academic framework.

In a related update, JKBOSE is also expected to declare the Class 12 results later today, January 14, as per recent indications from board officials. Students of higher secondary classes have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest announcements.

Students are advised to download and save a copy of their provisional marksheet for future reference and to stay updated through official JKBOSE channels for information regarding re-evaluation, supplementary examinations and the release of original certificates.

