Jharkhand Revises School Timings Amid Heatwave; New Schedule from Today

Summary The Government of Jharkhand has announced a revision in school timings across the state in response to prevailing heatwave-like conditions. The new schedule came into effect from today, April 21, aiming to safeguard students from extreme weather exposure, according to an official order issued by the state education department.

The Government of Jharkhand has announced a revision in school timings across the state in response to prevailing heatwave-like conditions. The new schedule came into effect from today, April 21, aiming to safeguard students from extreme weather exposure, according to an official order issued by the state education department.

Under the revised timings, students from kindergarten to Class 8 will attend school from 7 AM to 11.30 AM. Meanwhile, students of Classes 9 to 12 will continue their classes until Noon. The updated schedule applies uniformly to all categories of schools, including government, aided, unaided, and private institutions, and will remain in force until further notice. Previously, school hours extended well beyond noon, increasing the risk of heat-related discomfort among students.

The decision follows a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has placed several regions of Jharkhand under a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions between April 20 and April 22. According to weather officials, districts such as Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Bokaro, and Dhanbad have already been experiencing severe heat. The alert has also been extended to include Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, and East and West Singhbhum for subsequent days.

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Temperature readings across the state have underscored the severity of the situation. Daltonganj recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Bokaro at 43.1 degrees Celsius, while Ranchi registered a comparatively lower but still significant 39.3 degrees Celsius.

State Health and Disaster Management Minister Irfan Ansari had earlier recommended adjusting school hours in light of the rising temperatures. He has also directed officials to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure public safety, particularly for children who are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.