Summer vacation

Rising Heatwave Forces Early School Closure - Chhattisgarh Govt Advances Summer Vacation

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Apr 2026
11:46 AM

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Summary
The Chhattisgarh Government has announced an early start to summer vacations for schools across the state in response to the ongoing heatwave conditions.
The decision was taken following a review of weather patterns, as several regions have been experiencing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The Chhattisgarh Government has announced an early start to summer vacations for schools across the state in response to the ongoing heatwave conditions. The decision was taken following a review of weather patterns, as several regions have been experiencing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

As per an official order issued by the state school education department, all government, aided, non-aided, and private schools will now remain closed from April 20 to June 15. Earlier, the summer vacation was scheduled to begin on May 1. However, the revised order applies only to students, and teachers are required to continue their duties as directed.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the move prioritises the safety and well-being of students amid extreme weather conditions. He emphasised that advancing the vacation period aims to prevent any adverse health impact on children due to the intense heat.

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According to the India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre in Raipur, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated areas of Bilaspur, Raipur, and Durg divisions between April 16 and April 19. The department has also forecast a further rise in maximum temperatures by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Recent temperature data highlights the severity of the situation. Rajnandgaon recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43 degrees Celsius, while Ambikapur registered the lowest minimum temperature at 19.6 degrees Celsius. The state capital, Raipur, reported a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and advise residents to take necessary precautions during the ongoing heatwave.

Last updated on 18 Apr 2026
11:47 AM
Summer vacation Chhattisgarh government school closure Heatwave
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