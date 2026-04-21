NTET 2026

NTET 2026 Exam on April 28: City Slip Download Begins for CBT, Admit Card Awaited

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2026
10:18 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advance city intimation slip for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access the city slip through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advance city intimation slip for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access the city slip through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/ by logging in with their application number and password.

According to the official notification, the issued document is not the admit card but only an advance intimation slip meant to inform candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located. This early information is provided to help aspirants plan their travel and logistics in advance. The agency has clarified that the official admit cards will be released shortly.

To download the NTET 2026 advance city intimation slip, candidates must visit the official portal, navigate to the ‘Candidate Activity’ section, and click on the relevant link. After entering the required login credentials, including application number, date of birth or password, and the security captcha, the slip will be displayed on the screen. Applicants are advised to download and retain a printed copy for future reference.

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In case of any discrepancies in the details mentioned on the slip or difficulty in downloading it, candidates have been advised to contact the NTA Help Desk via phone at 011-40759000 or email at ntet@nta.ac.in for prompt assistance.

The NTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test is designed for postgraduate candidates in Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy and will be held at multiple examination centres across the country. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the admit card and further instructions.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2026
10:19 AM
NTET 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) National Teachers Entrance Test exam city allotment
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