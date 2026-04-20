Board Exam 2026

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 Awaited; AHSEC to Announce Scores via Press Conference

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Apr 2026
17:06 PM

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Summary
Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official websites — ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in
The Assam HS examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 11 to March 16

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has not yet declared the Assam HS (Class 12) Result 2026. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official websites — ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in — as well as through DigiLocker.

As per the usual practice, the board will announce the results through a press conference, where officials are expected to release key statistics including overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance, district-wise results, and gender-wise analysis.

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to Check

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  • Visit the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in
  • Click on the “Assam HS Result 2026” link on the homepage
  • Enter login credentials on the new page
  • Submit details to view the result
  • Download and print for future reference

The Assam HS examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 11 to March 16.

In comparison, the 2025 results were announced on April 30. That year, the pass percentages stood at 81.03% for Arts, 84.88% for Science, 82.18% for Commerce, and 68.55% for the Vocational stream.

Students are advised to keep checking official portals for updates on the result declaration date.

Last updated on 20 Apr 2026
17:07 PM
Board Exam 2026 Assam Results out
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