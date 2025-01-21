NTA to Start JEE Main 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Important Guidelines

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 from tomorrow, January 22. The exam, aimed at providing admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes, will take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 from tomorrow, January 22. The exam, aimed at providing admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes, will take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30. Candidates can access all relevant details on the official NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Key Details on JEE Main 2025 Admit Card

Candidate’s name and roll number

Father’s name

Date of birth, gender, and category

Exam date, time, and venue

Signature and photograph

Parent's signature

Examination guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the instructions mentioned on the admit card and adhere to them strictly to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day.

Exam Day Dos

Reach the exam centre at least two hours before the exam.

Keep a printed copy of the admit card ready for verification.

Carry required items such as a ballpoint pen and an authorised, valid photo ID.

Contact the invigilator or Centre Superintendent in case of any concerns.

Exam Day Don’ts

Prohibited items include: Geometry boxes, stationery other than specified; bags, purses, printed or written materials; electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators; and food or drinks (except for diabetic candidates).

Do not switch seats.

Any attempt to cheat or mislead exam authorities can result in disqualification.

Provisions for Diabetic Candidates: Diabetic candidates are permitted to carry sugar tablets, fruits (such as bananas, oranges, apples), and a transparent water bottle.

JEE Main 2025 Dress Code Guidelines

For Male Candidates:

Avoid clothing with metallic components such as buckles or embellishments.

Refrain from wearing caps, mufflers, or head coverings.

Opt for lightweight, comfortable clothing.

Jewellery, including chains, rings, and bracelets, is not permitted.

Choose simple footwear such as sandals or slippers instead of shoes with thick soles.

For Female Candidates:

Avoid stoles, dupattas, scarves, or other items that could delay security checks.

Do not wear jewellery or metallic accessories like rings, earrings, or bracelets.

Select comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing.

Heavy accessories or goggles are not allowed.

Approximately 13.8 lakh students have registered for JEE Main 2025 Session 1. Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, with two shifts: from 9AM to noon and 3PM to 6PM. Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), and the combined Paper 2A & 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will take place on January 30 from 3PM to 6.30PM.