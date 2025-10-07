IBPS PO

IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Scorecard Released - Check Download Link, Marks and Cutoff

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS PO/MT 2025 preliminary examination scorecard on its official website.
Candidates who appeared in the preliminary exam can now download their section-wise and overall marks by logging in using their login credentials.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS PO/MT 2025 preliminary examination scorecard on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary exam can now download their section-wise and overall marks by logging in using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their scores:

  • Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
  • Click on the link “Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XV”.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • View the scorecard displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print the scorecard for future reference.
IBPS RRB 2025 Application Correction Begins at ibps.in: Direct Link and Edit Details
Details Mentioned on the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Scorecard

The scorecard includes important information such as:

  • Candidate’s name and roll number
  • Category
  • Section-wise and overall marks obtained
  • Overall and sectional cutoff marks
  • Qualification status for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025

The IBPS PO 2025 Mains examination will be the next stage in the recruitment process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP-PO/MT-XV), determining candidates’ eligibility for final selection in participating banks.

Find the direct download link here.

