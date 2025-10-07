IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB 2025 Application Correction Begins at ibps.in: Direct Link and Edit Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Oct 2025
09:35 AM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the application correction window for the IBPS RRB 2025 recruitment.
Registered candidates can make necessary edits to their application forms by visiting the official website — ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the application correction window for the IBPS RRB 2025 recruitment of Officers and Office Assistants under CRP-RRBs-XIV. Registered candidates can make necessary edits to their application forms by visiting the official website — ibps.in. The correction facility will remain active till today, October 7, 2025.

Only candidates who have successfully submitted their IBPS RRB 2025 application form can access the correction link using their registration number and password. To avail the correction facility, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 through online mode.

What details cannot be edited?

IBPS has clarified that certain personal and registration details cannot be changed during the correction window. These include name, nationality, email ID, mobile number, State and Union Territory in the correspondence address, permanent address, and the applied post.

How to make corrections in IBPS RRB 2025 application form

  • Visit the official website at ibps.in
  • Click on “Edit Window for Candidates to Modify/Correct Application Form” on the homepage.
  • Enter the registration number and password to log in.
  • Make the required changes in the form.
  • Submit the updated application and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The correction window offers applicants a final opportunity to review and rectify any errors before the exam process advances. Candidates are advised to double-check all details before submission, as no further changes will be permitted after today.

Find the direct application edit link here.

