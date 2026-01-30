IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download Till Feb 15

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for the IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary examination. The scorecard download link has been activated for all eligible candidates.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for the IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary examination. Candidates who appeared for the CRP RRBs XIV Office Assistant (Multipurpose) preliminary exam can now access and download their scorecards from the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The scorecard download link has been activated for all eligible candidates.

According to IBPS, candidates will be able to download their IBPS RRB Clerk prelims scorecards until February 15, 2026. Aspirants are advised to download and save a copy of the scorecard within the stipulated timeline, as the link will be deactivated after the deadline. The preliminary examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025, and the results were declared earlier on January 23, 2026.

To download the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the CRP RRBs XIV link available on the homepage. From there, they must select the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) preliminary examination scorecard option and submit the required login details. Once displayed, the scorecard should be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13,294 Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts across Regional Rural Banks in India. Out of these, 8,022 vacancies are specifically for the Office Assistant (Clerk) position. Candidates who have secured marks above the prescribed cut-off in the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk mains examination, which is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2026.

The IBPS RRB Clerk selection process comprises two stages: the preliminary examination followed by the mains examination. There is no interview round for the Office Assistant post. Candidates who qualify in the mains exam will be called for document verification as the final step in the recruitment process. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official IBPS website for further updates and instructions related to the recruitment.