Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025 Revised! Board Releases Updated CBT Schedule for All Zones

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2026
09:48 AM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the examination schedule for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment 2025–26.
The RRB has already released the detailed RRB ALP Recruitment 2025–26 notification under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 1/2025.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the examination schedule for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment 2025–26. As per the latest official notification, the RRB ALP examination will now be conducted on February 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2026. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held from February 16 to February 18, 2026.

The RRB has already released the detailed RRB ALP Recruitment 2025–26 notification under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 1/2025. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9,970 vacancies will be filled for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot across various railway zones in the country. The selection process is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for technical roles in the Indian Railways.

According to the notification, the RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2026, which will also include travel authority for eligible SC and ST candidates, will be activated approximately 10 days before the scheduled examination date. The city intimation link will allow candidates to check their allotted exam city, date and shift details. The RRB ALP e-call letters or admit cards will be made available around four days prior to the exam date.

The Railway Recruitment Board has clarified that no admit cards will be sent by post. Candidates must download and print their RRB ALP admit card from the official RRB websites using their registration number along with date of birth or password. On the day of the examination, candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof to the examination centre.

The RRB ALP results will be declared only after the completion of all stages of the recruitment process, including Computer Based Test (CBT) Stage I, CBT Stage II and the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). The results will be published zone-wise on the official websites of the respective RRBs. Candidates will be able to check their results by logging in with their registration number or roll number and date of birth.

The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined performance of candidates in CBT Stage II and the CBAT. The final result will include the names of shortlisted candidates along with their scores and ranks. Candidates who successfully clear all stages of the selection process will be eligible for appointment as Assistant Loco Pilots in the Indian Railways.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 30 Jan 2026
09:53 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam loco pilot Exam dates
