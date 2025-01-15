IGNOU December 2024 Practical Exam Dates Released: Find Schedule Here

Summary The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Lucknow Regional Centre has officially released the schedule for the end-term practical exams for December 2024. According to the notification, the IGNOU December practical exams will begin on January 20, 2025.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Lucknow Regional Centre has officially released the schedule for the end-term practical exams for December 2024. According to the notification, the IGNOU December practical exams will begin on January 20, 2025.

The detailed schedule was shared online via the microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). The IGNOU Lucknow Regional Centre posted, 'Term End Practical Examination Schedule for December – 2024'.

IGNOU December 2024 Practical Exam Dates

CIB: Online Mode – January 20, 2025

MAPC: IGNOU LSC-27195, National PG College, Lucknow – January 21, 2025

BAPC: IGNOU LSC-27195, National PG College, Lucknow – January 21, 2025

MSCIS: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – January 22, 2025

MSCGG: IGNOU LSC-27201, Maharaja Bijli Pasi Govt. PG College, Ashiyana, Lucknow – February 22, 2025

CIT, CMAD: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – January 22, 2025

MCA_NEW: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – January 23, 2025

BCA: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – January 30, 2025

PGDCA: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – February 8, 2025

IGNOU is conducting practical counselling sessions at the Learner Support Centre (27201) at Maharaja Bijli Pasi Govt PG College, Ashiyana, Lucknow. Moreover, the end-term viva voce for the December 2024 exams is scheduled from January 15 to February 4, 2025, at IGNOU’s Regional Centre located at 5-C/INS-1, Vrindavan Yojna, Telibagh, Lucknow.

Candidates need to carry their IGNOU ID card along with their admit card to the examination centres for all practical exams and viva sessions.