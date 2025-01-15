IGNOU December 2024 Practical Exam Dates Released: Find Schedule Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Lucknow Regional Centre has officially released the schedule for the end-term practical exams for December 2024. According to the notification, the IGNOU December practical exams will begin on January 20, 2025.
The detailed schedule was shared online via the microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). The IGNOU Lucknow Regional Centre posted, 'Term End Practical Examination Schedule for December – 2024'.
IGNOU December 2024 Practical Exam Dates
- CIB: Online Mode – January 20, 2025
- MAPC: IGNOU LSC-27195, National PG College, Lucknow – January 21, 2025
- BAPC: IGNOU LSC-27195, National PG College, Lucknow – January 21, 2025
- MSCIS: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – January 22, 2025
- MSCGG: IGNOU LSC-27201, Maharaja Bijli Pasi Govt. PG College, Ashiyana, Lucknow – February 22, 2025
- CIT, CMAD: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – January 22, 2025
- MCA_NEW: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – January 23, 2025
- BCA: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – January 30, 2025
- PGDCA: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – February 8, 2025
IGNOU is conducting practical counselling sessions at the Learner Support Centre (27201) at Maharaja Bijli Pasi Govt PG College, Ashiyana, Lucknow. Moreover, the end-term viva voce for the December 2024 exams is scheduled from January 15 to February 4, 2025, at IGNOU’s Regional Centre located at 5-C/INS-1, Vrindavan Yojna, Telibagh, Lucknow.
Candidates need to carry their IGNOU ID card along with their admit card to the examination centres for all practical exams and viva sessions.