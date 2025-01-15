IGNOU

IGNOU December 2024 Practical Exam Dates Released: Find Schedule Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jan 2025
16:07 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Lucknow Regional Centre has officially released the schedule for the end-term practical exams for December 2024.
According to the notification, the IGNOU December practical exams will begin on January 20, 2025.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Lucknow Regional Centre has officially released the schedule for the end-term practical exams for December 2024. According to the notification, the IGNOU December practical exams will begin on January 20, 2025.

The detailed schedule was shared online via the microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). The IGNOU Lucknow Regional Centre posted, 'Term End Practical Examination Schedule for December – 2024'.

SC May Transfer CLAT 2025 Pleas to Single High Court: Update
SC May Transfer CLAT 2025 Pleas to Single High Court: Update

IGNOU December 2024 Practical Exam Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
  • CIB: Online Mode – January 20, 2025
  • MAPC: IGNOU LSC-27195, National PG College, Lucknow – January 21, 2025
  • BAPC: IGNOU LSC-27195, National PG College, Lucknow – January 21, 2025
  • MSCIS: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – January 22, 2025
  • MSCGG: IGNOU LSC-27201, Maharaja Bijli Pasi Govt. PG College, Ashiyana, Lucknow – February 22, 2025
  • CIT, CMAD: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – January 22, 2025
  • MCA_NEW: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – January 23, 2025
  • BCA: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – January 30, 2025
  • PGDCA: IGNOU LSC-2720, Lucknow Christian College, Golaganj, Lucknow – February 8, 2025
NEET 2025 Updates: Hybrid Mode, Two Phases, and More
NEET 2025 Updates: Hybrid Mode, Two Phases, and More

IGNOU is conducting practical counselling sessions at the Learner Support Centre (27201) at Maharaja Bijli Pasi Govt PG College, Ashiyana, Lucknow. Moreover, the end-term viva voce for the December 2024 exams is scheduled from January 15 to February 4, 2025, at IGNOU’s Regional Centre located at 5-C/INS-1, Vrindavan Yojna, Telibagh, Lucknow.

Candidates need to carry their IGNOU ID card along with their admit card to the examination centres for all practical exams and viva sessions.

Last updated on 15 Jan 2025
16:08 PM
IGNOU Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)
Similar stories
Representative Image
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration soon; Emphasises on use of APAAR ID and Aadhaar Authenticat. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 3 Registration from Today- Check Schedule. . .

Kerala government

KPSC Releases Assistant Information Officer 2025 Prelims Exam Result- Link Inside

CLAT 2025

SC May Transfer CLAT 2025 Pleas to Single High Court: Update

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
STEM World School

STEM World School’s Fancy Fair: A Celebration of Joy, Creativity, and Togetherness

Representative Image
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration soon; Emphasises on use of APAAR ID and Aadhaar Authenticat. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 3 Registration from Today- Check Schedule. . .

Kerala government

KPSC Releases Assistant Information Officer 2025 Prelims Exam Result- Link Inside

CLAT 2025

SC May Transfer CLAT 2025 Pleas to Single High Court: Update

GUJCET 2025

Last Chance to Register for GUJCET 2025 Today: Steps to Apply