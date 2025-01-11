IGNOU December Term-End Examination Result 2024 Out: Steps to Check Result

Summary Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results for the December Term-End Examination (TEE) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results for the December Term-End Examination (TEE) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website at ignou.ac.in.

How to Check IGNOU December TEE Result 2024

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in. Click on the result link available on the homepage. On the new page, select the option for ‘IGNOU December TEE Result 2024’. Enter the candidate’s login credentials as required. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result. Download the result page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

The December TEE 2024 exams commenced on December 2, 2024, and concluded on January 9, 2025. They were conducted in two daily sessions: the Morning Session from 10AM to 1PM and the Evening Session from 2PM to 5PM.

In related updates, IGNOU has also released the PhD admission interview schedule for various departments for the July 2024 session.