IGNOU TEE

IGNOU December Term-End Examination Result 2024 Out: Steps to Check Result

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jan 2025
16:06 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results for the December Term-End Examination (TEE) 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results for the December Term-End Examination (TEE) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website at ignou.ac.in.

How to Check IGNOU December TEE Result 2024

  1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in.
  2. Click on the result link available on the homepage.
  3. On the new page, select the option for ‘IGNOU December TEE Result 2024’.
  4. Enter the candidate’s login credentials as required.
  5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result.
  6. Download the result page and keep a printed copy for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT
Edit IAF AFCAT 2025 Application Form by January 12: Steps and Key Updates
Edit IAF AFCAT 2025 Application Form by January 12: Steps and Key Updates
BPSC TRE 3.0 District Allocation List Out: Steps to Check
BPSC TRE 3.0 District Allocation List Out: Steps to Check

The December TEE 2024 exams commenced on December 2, 2024, and concluded on January 9, 2025. They were conducted in two daily sessions: the Morning Session from 10AM to 1PM and the Evening Session from 2PM to 5PM.

In related updates, IGNOU has also released the PhD admission interview schedule for various departments for the July 2024 session.

Last updated on 11 Jan 2025
16:10 PM
IGNOU TEE Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)
Similar stories
Representative Image
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India to recruit 90 Law Clerk cum Research Associates - Know how to . . .

Representative Image
Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

MSBSHSE releases Class 12 Board exam 2025 Admit cards - Check all details

Bihar DElEd 2025

Bihar BSEB DElEd 2025 Registration Begins at deledbihar.com - Application Steps and L. . .

Representative Image
Bihar Board

Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination declares Class 10 June 2024 Exam Result. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Tripura NEET PG Round 3 counselling registration date extended - Know how to apply

Representative Image
ONGC

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Application ongoing for several important positions - Check de. . .

Representative Image
Bihar Board

Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination declares Class 10 June 2024 Exam Result. . .

Representative Image
Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

MSBSHSE releases Class 12 Board exam 2025 Admit cards - Check all details

Representative Image
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India to recruit 90 Law Clerk cum Research Associates - Know how to . . .

Bihar DElEd 2025

Bihar BSEB DElEd 2025 Registration Begins at deledbihar.com - Application Steps and L. . .