IGNOU TEE
IGNOU December Term-End Examination Result 2024 Out: Steps to Check Result
Posted on 11 Jan 2025
16:06 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results for the December Term-End Examination (TEE) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website at ignou.ac.in.
How to Check IGNOU December TEE Result 2024
The December TEE 2024 exams commenced on December 2, 2024, and concluded on January 9, 2025. They were conducted in two daily sessions: the Morning Session from 10AM to 1PM and the Evening Session from 2PM to 5PM.
In related updates, IGNOU has also released the PhD admission interview schedule for various departments for the July 2024 session.