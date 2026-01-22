EcoInnovators Ideathon 2026 Celebrates Student-Led AI Solutions for Sustainability

Summary The EcoInnovators Ideathon 2026, a national-level student innovation challenge centred on leveraging Artificial Intelligence for sustainability, concluded successfully with grand finales for both school and college categories. The initiative earned national recognition as a Pre-Summit Event of the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, underscoring its importance in advancing responsible and impact-driven AI innovation.

The EcoInnovators Ideathon 2026, a national-level student innovation challenge centred on leveraging Artificial Intelligence for sustainability, concluded successfully in January with grand finales for both school and college categories. The initiative earned national recognition as a Pre-Summit Event of the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, underscoring its importance in advancing responsible and impact-driven AI innovation.

Organised by the Global Learning Council (GLC), headquartered at the Villars Institute in Switzerland, in collaboration with Schoolnet India Limited, Axilor Ventures and Pratithi Investments, the Ideathon aimed to inspire and empower young minds to develop AI-powered solutions for real-world environmental challenges. The 2026 edition saw enthusiastic participation from around 5,500 students representing more than 1,000 government and private schools and colleges across 23 Indian states, reflecting remarkable regional, social and economic diversity.

Over a rigorous three-month journey, participants underwent structured AI masterclasses, mentorship programmes and multi-stage evaluations. This intensive process enabled students to conceptualise, build and present working prototypes addressing sustainability challenges, blending technical learning with real-world application.

Glimpses from the award ceremony. GLC and Schoolnet India

In the School Track for students from Grades 8 to 12, participants developed functional mobile and web applications, as well as interactive games, using low-code and no-code “vibe coding” platforms. These projects focused on solving pressing environmental issues through accessible technology. The School Track Grand Finale was held on January 17, 2026, at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. The first prize was jointly awarded to Team A&H Biosen from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, represented by Aditi Sharda and Himank Mittal, and Team Inventors from Espalier Heritage School, Nashik, Maharashtra, represented by Yashmit Deshpande and Satej Patil.

The College Track, open to undergraduate students, challenged participants to work with real-world datasets and build AI and machine learning models capable of detecting rooftop solar installations from satellite imagery, aligning closely with India’s renewable energy and sustainability priorities. The College Track finale took place on January 12, 2026, at the Infosys Science Foundation in Bengaluru. The first prize was jointly won by Team Aura Sphere from Rajalakshmi Engineering College, represented by Sakthivel R, Akash Vardhan and Harish T, and Team Dude Coders from IIT Madras, Chennai, represented by S Shriprasad, Saranth P and B Shruthi.

The award ceremony was attended by Shri Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary at MeitY and CEO of the IndiaAI Mission. GLC and Schoolnet India

Adding a global dimension to the initiative, the winning teams from both tracks will showcase their innovations at the prestigious Villars Symposium in Switzerland in June 2026, offering students international exposure and opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

The award ceremony in New Delhi was attended by Shri Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary at MeitY and CEO of the IndiaAI Mission. Commending the organisers, he highlighted that government support for such initiatives reinforces India’s commitment to nurturing future-ready AI talent aligned with the People–Planet–Progress agenda.

RCM Reddy, Managing Director and CEO of Schoolnet India Limited, emphasised that the Ideathon strongly aligns with the organisation’s vision of democratising education and creating inclusive pathways for students from diverse backgrounds to engage meaningfully with AI. He noted that the scale and diversity of participation demonstrated the transformative power of collaborative partnerships.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder of Infosys and Advisory Board Member of the Global Learning Council, said it was encouraging to see students across the country applying AI thoughtfully to sustainability challenges, adding that initiatives like the EcoInnovators Ideathon help foster originality, responsibility and practical problem-solving skills.

Dr Subra Suresh, Founder and President of the Global Learning Council, highlighted that as a Pre-Summit Event of the IndiaAI Impact Summit, the Ideathon showcased how youth-led innovation can drive responsible AI for social good and contribute to improving quality of life for future generations.

The EcoInnovators Ideathon 2026 was further strengthened by support from leading ecosystem partners, including IIT Madras’ Centre for Responsible AI, the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), and Infosys Springboard, bringing together expertise from academia, industry and the AI startup ecosystem to shape the next generation of sustainable innovators.