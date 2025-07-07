UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Objection Window Closes Soon

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key, along with their recorded responses and question papers, by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key, along with their recorded responses and question papers, by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Additionally, NTA has also opened an objection window for candidates to challenge discrepancies in the provisional key. The window will remain open until 5 PM on July 8, 2025.

Steps to Download UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the answer key link.

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

View and download the answer key, recorded responses, and question paper.

Objection Process

Candidates finding discrepancies in the provisional key can raise objections online through the official portal. A non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question is applicable. Each objection must be supported with valid justification, including references from textbooks or academic resources. Incomplete or unpaid objections will not be considered.

Once the objection period closes, a panel of experts will review the submitted challenges. If any discrepancies are verified, a revised final answer key will be released. The UGC NET June 2025 result will be announced based on this final key, expected shortly after.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website for updates on the final key and result declaration.