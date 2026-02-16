IIT Mandi Invites Applications for Summer Internship 2026; Rs 10,000 Monthly Stipend on Offer

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website — academics.iitmandi.ac.in — by March 30, 2026 The two-month internship will run from May 25 to July 24, 2026

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has begun accepting applications for its Summer Internship Programme 2026 for undergraduate and postgraduate students. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website — academics.iitmandi.ac.in — by March 30, 2026.

The two-month internship will run from May 25 to July 24, 2026. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹10,000.

According to the eligibility criteria, students in the pre-final year of BTech/BE programmes as well as postgraduate students are eligible to apply. Shortlisted interns will work under the supervision of IIT Mandi faculty members across various research domains. Applicants are required to indicate their proposed area of research and identify a potential faculty supervisor while submitting their applications.

As per the institute’s official brochure, the programme provides “hands-on research training with a variety of hardware and software analysis tools,” offering participants practical exposure to advanced research methodologies.