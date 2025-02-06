AFCAT 2025

IAF Common Admission Test 2025 Admit Card to be Out on Feb 7; Steps to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2025
14:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to release the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 on Friday, February 7, at 5PM.
Candidates appearing for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) can access and download their hall tickets from the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to release the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 on Friday, February 7, at 5PM. Candidates appearing for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) can access and download their hall tickets from the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

Steps to Download AFCAT 2025 Admit Card

  1. Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘AFCAT Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the candidate’s login credentials and submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Verify all details carefully.
  5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT
Registration for CUET PG 2025 Closes Soon: Steps to Apply Before Feb 8
Registration for CUET PG 2025 Closes Soon: Steps to Apply Before Feb 8
IBPS PO Mains Scorecard Out: How to Download and Other Details
IBPS PO Mains Scorecard Out: How to Download and Other Details

AFCAT 2025 Exam Details

The AFCAT 2025 examination is scheduled to take place on February 22 and 23, 2025. The two-hour-long test will comprise 100 questions, with a total of 300 marks.

The exam will cover the following subjects:

  • General Awareness
  • Verbal Ability in English
  • Numerical Ability and Reasoning
  • Military Aptitude Test

If the candidate does not receive one’s admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, one must enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.

Last updated on 06 Feb 2025
14:13 PM
AFCAT 2025 AFCAT Indian Air Force (IAF)
Similar stories
CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Release - Download Steps and Score Calculation

CUET PG 2025

Registration for CUET PG 2025 Closes Soon: Steps to Apply Before Feb 8

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard Out: How to Download and Other Details

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extende. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Release - Download Steps and Score Calculation

CUET PG 2025

Registration for CUET PG 2025 Closes Soon: Steps to Apply Before Feb 8

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard Out: How to Download and Other Details

IIEST Shibpur

IMPETUS 8.0: IIEST Shibpur’s Premier Tech Fest to Return with Innovation & Industry. . .

Students sing How Far I'll go from the Disney film Moana at the carnival
Carnival

Students take charge with confidence & creativity

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extende. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality