IAF Common Admission Test 2025 Admit Card to be Out on Feb 7; Steps to Download Here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to release the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 on Friday, February 7, at 5PM. Candidates appearing for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) can access and download their hall tickets from the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

Steps to Download AFCAT 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in. Click on the ‘AFCAT Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s login credentials and submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify all details carefully. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

AFCAT 2025 Exam Details

The AFCAT 2025 examination is scheduled to take place on February 22 and 23, 2025. The two-hour-long test will comprise 100 questions, with a total of 300 marks.

The exam will cover the following subjects:

General Awareness

Verbal Ability in English

Numerical Ability and Reasoning

Military Aptitude Test

If the candidate does not receive one’s admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, one must enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.