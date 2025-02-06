IBPS PO Mains Scorecard Out: How to Download and Other Details

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the scorecards for the Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT XIV) Mains examination on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who have qualified are now eligible to appear for the interview round.

Steps to Download IBPS PO Mains Scorecard

Visit the official website at ibps.in. Click on the link for CRP PO/MT-XIV Mains exam scorecard. Enter the candidate’s registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth. Submit the details and download the candidate’s scorecard.

The Mains exam was conducted on November 30, 2024, and the results were declared on January 31. Candidates who have qualified are now eligible to appear for the interview round, scheduled to commence from February 11. IBPS has already issued call letters for the interview process.

As per IBPS guidelines, shortlisted candidates must present all original documents specified in the official notification and admit card during the interview. Additionally, candidates must upload scanned copies of the required documents through a designated link on the IBPS website, with further details to be announced later.

During the interview, IBPS will also verify the photograph and biometric thumb impression recorded during the Mains examination.