IBPS PO

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard Out: How to Download and Other Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2025
13:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the scorecards for the Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT XIV) Mains examination on its official website, ibps.in.
Candidates who have qualified are now eligible to appear for the interview round.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the scorecards for the Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT XIV) Mains examination on its official website, ibps.in.

Steps to Download IBPS PO Mains Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website at ibps.in.
  2. Click on the link for CRP PO/MT-XIV Mains exam scorecard.
  3. Enter the candidate’s registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth.
  4. Submit the details and download the candidate’s scorecard.
ADVERTISEMENT

The Mains exam was conducted on November 30, 2024, and the results were declared on January 31. Candidates who have qualified are now eligible to appear for the interview round, scheduled to commence from February 11. IBPS has already issued call letters for the interview process.

As per IBPS guidelines, shortlisted candidates must present all original documents specified in the official notification and admit card during the interview. Additionally, candidates must upload scanned copies of the required documents through a designated link on the IBPS website, with further details to be announced later.

During the interview, IBPS will also verify the photograph and biometric thumb impression recorded during the Mains examination.

Last updated on 06 Feb 2025
13:14 PM
IBPS PO IBPS
Similar stories
Representative Image
UGC NET

NTA to declare UGC NET December 2024 Results soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Check details

AFCAT 2025

IAF Common Admission Test 2025 Admit Card to be Out on Feb 7; Steps to Download Here

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Release - Download Steps and Score Calculation

CUET PG 2025

Registration for CUET PG 2025 Closes Soon: Steps to Apply Before Feb 8

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
UGC NET

NTA to declare UGC NET December 2024 Results soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Check details

AFCAT 2025

IAF Common Admission Test 2025 Admit Card to be Out on Feb 7; Steps to Download Here

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Release - Download Steps and Score Calculation

CUET PG 2025

Registration for CUET PG 2025 Closes Soon: Steps to Apply Before Feb 8

IIEST Shibpur

IMPETUS 8.0: IIEST Shibpur’s Premier Tech Fest to Return with Innovation & Industry. . .

Students sing How Far I'll go from the Disney film Moana at the carnival
Carnival

Students take charge with confidence & creativity

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality