CMAT 2026 Exam Date Announced - NTA Publishes City Slip and Admit Card Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Dec 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the CMAT 2026 exam date, confirming that the national-level MBA entrance test will be conducted on January 25, 2025. The detailed notification released the exam duration, mode, and language of the test.

The CMAT 2026 registration process, which began on October 17, concluded on November 24, 2025.

The examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) across nearly 124 cities in India. Candidates will be allotted test centres based on the city preferences they selected during the CMAT 2026 application process, with priority given to the first choice wherever possible.

In its notification, NTA also confirmed that the CMAT 2026 admit card and city intimation slip will be issued a few days before the examination. These documents will contain essential details, including the assigned exam centre, reporting time, and exam-day guidelines.

The CMAT (Common Management Admission Test) serves as a gateway for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes offered by AICTE-approved institutions across the country. With the exam date now finalised, candidates are encouraged to stay updated through the official NTA website and begin their final round of exam preparation.

For the latest updates, applicants should regularly check nta.ac.in and the official CMAT portal.

