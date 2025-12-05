CUET UG 2026

NTA Issues Advisory for CUET UG 2026: Exam Scheduled for May, Document Updates Mandatory

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Dec 2025
10:24 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important advisory for CUET UG 2026 candidates.
According to the notification, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in May.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important advisory for CUET UG 2026 candidates, outlining key instructions ahead of the upcoming undergraduate entrance test. According to the notification, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in May, and the online application process will begin in the coming months. Candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in once the application window opens.

In its latest announcement, NTA has urged all prospective applicants to update essential documents well before submitting their CUET UG 2026 application forms. This directive aims to minimise discrepancies, avoid grievances, and prevent the rejection of applications due to incorrect or outdated information. Candidates have specifically been advised to verify and update their Aadhaar details, including name, date of birth (as per Class 10 records), father’s name, latest photograph, and current address. Individuals with disabilities must ensure their UDID cards or disability certificates are valid and renewed. Similarly, applicants belonging to reserved categories must keep their EWS, SC, ST, or OBC-NCL certificates updated and compliant with the latest guidelines.

CUET UG 2026 will serve as the common entrance test for admission to 47 central universities and over 300 participating colleges nationwide. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) and will cover 37 subjects, allowing students to choose combinations based on their academic requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

For continuous updates, applicants should regularly visit the official NTA portals - nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in - to stay informed about registration dates, guidelines, and other CUET UG 2026 developments.

Last updated on 05 Dec 2025
10:25 AM
CUET UG 2026 Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate National Testing Agency (NTA)
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Window Opens - Check Latest Counselling Schedule

WBJEEB

JENPAS UG and ANM & GNM Mop-Up Round 2025 Schedule Released: Who Can Participate?

SSC JHT

SSC JHT Paper II Exam City Slip 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in - Fresh Scribe Registration Be. . .

HSSC CET 2025

HSSC CET Result 2025 Announced - Check Group C Scorecard Download Link & Qualifying D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Window Opens - Check Latest Counselling Schedule

WBJEEB

JENPAS UG and ANM & GNM Mop-Up Round 2025 Schedule Released: Who Can Participate?

SSC JHT

SSC JHT Paper II Exam City Slip 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in - Fresh Scribe Registration Be. . .

HSSC CET 2025

HSSC CET Result 2025 Announced - Check Group C Scorecard Download Link & Qualifying D. . .

CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Exam Date Announced - NTA Publishes City Slip and Admit Card Updates

Andhra Pradesh

APPSC Releases Exam Calendar for January-February 2026 Examinations; Detailed Schedul. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality