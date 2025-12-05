NTA Issues Advisory for CUET UG 2026: Exam Scheduled for May, Document Updates Mandatory

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important advisory for CUET UG 2026 candidates. According to the notification, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in May.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important advisory for CUET UG 2026 candidates, outlining key instructions ahead of the upcoming undergraduate entrance test. According to the notification, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in May, and the online application process will begin in the coming months. Candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in once the application window opens.

In its latest announcement, NTA has urged all prospective applicants to update essential documents well before submitting their CUET UG 2026 application forms. This directive aims to minimise discrepancies, avoid grievances, and prevent the rejection of applications due to incorrect or outdated information. Candidates have specifically been advised to verify and update their Aadhaar details, including name, date of birth (as per Class 10 records), father’s name, latest photograph, and current address. Individuals with disabilities must ensure their UDID cards or disability certificates are valid and renewed. Similarly, applicants belonging to reserved categories must keep their EWS, SC, ST, or OBC-NCL certificates updated and compliant with the latest guidelines.

CUET UG 2026 will serve as the common entrance test for admission to 47 central universities and over 300 participating colleges nationwide. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) and will cover 37 subjects, allowing students to choose combinations based on their academic requirements.

For continuous updates, applicants should regularly visit the official NTA portals - nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in - to stay informed about registration dates, guidelines, and other CUET UG 2026 developments.