Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Activates Mock Test Link To Familiarise With CBT Exam Pattern - Read Instructions Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jul 2025
11:13 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can check and find the mock test link on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in
The Commission has urged the candidates to make use of this facility to become comfortable with the CBT process ahead of the actual examination

The Staff Selection Commission activated the mock test link for the computer-based examination on July 18, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can check and find the mock test link on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the mock test link is activated solely for familiarization purposes with the CBT environment. The mock test should not be treated as a practice paper or simulation of the actual examination, as the format of the mock test may differ from the actual CBT format.

The Commission has urged the candidates to make use of this facility to become comfortable with the CBT process ahead of the actual examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per 2025-26 calendar, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIII, 2025 exam will be held from July 24 to August 4, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 will be held from August 6 to August 11, Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 will be held on August 12, Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 will be held from August 13 to August 30, 2025.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 19 Jul 2025
11:15 AM
Staff Selection Commission Mock Test SSC 2025 SSC job aspirants
Similar stories
AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Issues AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025- 827. . .

TSCHE

TS ECET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result OUT! Direct Link Here

UP Polytechnic

JEECUP Round 3 Choice Filling 2025 Begins Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Seat All. . .

Indian Bank

Indian Bank Invites Applications For 1500 Apprentice Posts- Read Eligibility and Vaca. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Seminar

DPS Megacity To Hold Econclave 2025- Navigating India's Socio‐Economic Crossroads

Google Developers Group

Cloud Community Day and Google Developers Group Cloud Kolkata 2025 Set to Inspire Tec. . .

AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Issues AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025- 827. . .

TSCHE

TS ECET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result OUT! Direct Link Here

Counselling

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result Shortly at tgeapcet.nic.in- Details

UP Polytechnic

JEECUP Round 3 Choice Filling 2025 Begins Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Seat All. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality