Staff Selection Commission Activates Mock Test Link To Familiarise With CBT Exam Pattern - Read Instructions Here

The Staff Selection Commission activated the mock test link for the computer-based examination on July 18, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can check and find the mock test link on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the mock test link is activated solely for familiarization purposes with the CBT environment. The mock test should not be treated as a practice paper or simulation of the actual examination, as the format of the mock test may differ from the actual CBT format.

The Commission has urged the candidates to make use of this facility to become comfortable with the CBT process ahead of the actual examination.

As per 2025-26 calendar, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIII, 2025 exam will be held from July 24 to August 4, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 will be held from August 6 to August 11, Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 will be held on August 12, Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 will be held from August 13 to August 30, 2025.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.