JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced Result 2025 Declared! Check Link, Rank List & Cut-Off Details on jeeadv.ac.in

Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2025
09:14 AM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially announced the much-awaited Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2025 results today, June 2.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially announced the much-awaited Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2025 results, and final answer keys today, June 2. Candidates can now access their results on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in by entering their roll number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Following the result announcement, the category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of qualified candidates will be made available on the official JEE Advanced 2025 portal. Additionally, successful candidates will receive SMS notifications on their registered mobile numbers.

WB HS 2025 PPS, PPR Result Out - No Change in Merit List, 7701 Students See Marks Increase
WB HS 2025 PPS, PPR Result Out - No Change in Merit List, 7701 Students See Marks Increase

The JEE Advanced 2025 result will mention key details such as the candidate’s registration number, roll number, name, date of birth, qualifying status, CRL rank, category-wise AIR (if applicable), subject-wise marks in Papers 1 and 2, total positive marks, and overall marks.

Category-wise Rank List and Cut-off Criteria

As per the official brochure, candidates must appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 to be considered for ranking. Marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from both papers will be combined for each subject. The aggregate score is calculated by summing the total marks in these three subjects, based on which rank lists are prepared.

Only those candidates who meet the minimum qualifying marks in each subject and in the aggregate will be included in the final rank list.

IIT Kanpur announced the minimum qualifying marks for various categories:

  • Common Rank List (CRL): 10% per subject, 35% overall
  • GEN-EWS / OBC-NCL: 9% per subject, 31.5% overall
  • SC, ST, PwD categories: 5% per subject, 17.5% overall
  • Preparatory Course Rank Lists: 2.5% per subject, 8.75% overall
Seats Filled Through NEET UG 2024-25? NMC Urges MBBS Students to Verify Admission Status
Seats Filled Through NEET UG 2024-25? NMC Urges MBBS Students to Verify Admission Status

AAT 2025 Exam Schedule

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programme at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee.

Only candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2025 are eligible to appear for AAT 2025. The exam is scheduled for June 5, 2025, in a single shift from 9 AM to noon. Interested candidates must register online between June 2 and June 3, 2025.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2025
09:19 AM
JEE Advanced 2025 IIT Kanpur Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Result
