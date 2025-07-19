AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Issues AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025- 8273 Students Declared Pass

Posted on 19 Jul 2025
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) declared the AIIMS BSc paramedical results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the AIIMS paramedical result 2025 PDF available on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

A total of 8,273 candidates have qualified for round 1 seat allotment. As per the schedule, the AIIMS BSc paramedical 2025 exam was conducted on July 13.

As per the official AIIMS notice, preliminary scrutiny of OBC(NCL), EWS certificates shall be done prior to the allotment of subjects in round 1 seat allotment based on the certificate, which will be uploaded from July 19 to 23. OBC (NCL)/EWS certificate should be valid for Central government jobs, Central government institutions only; otherwise, claims for OBC (NCL)/EWS reservation will not be considered.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

