GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Cut-Offs Out: IIT Guwahati Releases Branch-Wise Scores and Merit List Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Mar 2026
11:33 AM

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has officially released the branch-wise cut-off marks for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026.
Along with the qualifying cut-offs for each paper, the institute has also published detailed category-wise benchmarks that will determine eligibility for admission.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has officially released the branch-wise cut-off marks for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026, providing crucial insights for candidates aiming for postgraduate admissions and public sector opportunities. The results were declared earlier on March 19 through the official website.

Along with the qualifying cut-offs for each paper, the institute has also published detailed category-wise benchmarks that will determine eligibility for admission to MTech programmes and recruitment in public sector undertakings (PSUs). Notably, a total of 29 candidates achieved a perfect GATE score of 1000 this year, highlighting exceptional performance at the national level.

GATE 2026 Toppers List Announced, 29 Students Score Perfect 1000! Check Paper-Wise AIR 1 Details
GATE 2026 Toppers List Announced, 29 Students Score Perfect 1000! Check Paper-Wise AIR 1 Details

Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their GATE 2026 scorecards between March 27 and May 31. These scorecards will serve as a key document for both academic admissions and job applications, with cut-off marks acting as the minimum qualifying criteria across categories.

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In the Computer Science and Information Technology (CSIT) paper, the qualifying cut-off for general category candidates has been set at 30 marks. Candidates belonging to OBC-NCL and EWS categories are required to secure at least 27 marks, while those from SC, ST, and PwD categories must obtain a minimum of 20 marks.

Similar trends have been observed across other major disciplines. Civil Engineering recorded a general category cut-off of 28.7, while Electrical Engineering stands at 27.7. In Electronics and Communication Engineering and Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, the general cut-off has been fixed at 26.4 each. Mechanical Engineering candidates must score at least 25.2 marks, while Chemistry and Physics have cut-offs of 25 and 25.5, respectively, for the general category.

Among higher cut-off subjects, Mathematics recorded a general cut-off of 34.7, and Life Sciences topped the list with 36.3 marks. Corresponding relaxations have been provided for OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD candidates across all disciplines.

Check the detailed cutoff marks here.

Last updated on 30 Mar 2026
11:35 AM
GATE 2026 IIT Guwahati Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam cut-off marks
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