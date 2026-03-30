GATE 2026 Toppers List Announced, 29 Students Score Perfect 1000! Check Paper-Wise AIR 1 Details

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has officially published the much-awaited Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 toppers' list for all subjects. The GATE 2026 results were declared on March 19.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has officially published the much-awaited Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 toppers' list for all subjects on its official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The GATE 2026 results were declared on March 19. Additionally, the scorecard will be available for download until May 31. Candidates can access their scorecards by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. For those who miss the deadline, the scorecard can still be downloaded until December 31 by paying a fee of ₹500 per test paper. From January 1, 2027, onwards, scorecards will no longer be issued to qualified candidates.

The GATE 2026 exam was conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, across multiple exam centers. This year, the exam was held for 30 test papers.

Paper-Wise Toppers List

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Here’s a look at the candidates who secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the different test papers:

Aerospace Engineering - Yugesh Kumar R

Agricultural Engineering - Deba Prasad Rath

Architecture and Planning - Bharat

Biomedical Engineering - Sravani Veti

Biotechnology - Dhanvin Richie Gupta

Civil Engineering - Amit Sihag, Sahil Nagal

Chemical Engineering - Ekta Priyadarshinee

Computer Science and Information Technology - Maninder

Chemistry - Rajat Chauhan

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence - Yashwanth MS

Find the full detailed AIR 1 list here.

Following the publication of the results and scorecards, IIT Roorkee released the detailed schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2026 for admission to MTech programmes and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruitment. With the registration underway, eligible candidates can now apply on the official website, coap2026.iitr.ac.in.

The GATE score is widely recognised for admissions into postgraduate programs at IITs, NITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and other institutes. Additionally, several public sector undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.