GATE 2026 Application Correction Deadline Extended! IIT Guwahati Announces Revised Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Nov 2025
12:40 PM

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially extended the deadline for the GATE 2026 application correction window.
Initially, the last date was scheduled for November 3, 2025.

Initially, the last date was scheduled for November 3, 2025.

"Application rectification window has been extended till November 10, 2025," the official website informed.

The correction facility allows registered candidates to modify key details such as name, date of birth, exam city, paper choice, gender, and category. A modification fee will be applicable for each of these editable fields. However, no fee will be charged for updating parent or guardian details, correspondence address, college name, location, roll number, or qualifying degree information.

Edit Details

  1. Change in name, date of birth, exam city, or paper: ₹500 each
  2. Change of gender to female: ₹500
  3. Change of gender from female to any other gender: ₹500 (SC/ST/PwD); ₹1500 (Others)
  4. Change of category to SC/ST: ₹500
  5. Change of category from SC/ST to any other: ₹500 (Female/PwD); ₹1500 (Others)
  6. Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic: ₹500
  7. Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic: ₹500 (Female/PwD); ₹1500 (Others)
  8. Other category-related changes: ₹500

The GATE 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide. Candidates are advised to carefully review their application forms before the window closes to avoid any discrepancies later.

