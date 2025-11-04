Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2025 Revised Due to By-Elections: Check New Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Nov 2025
12:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced a revised date sheet for the Class 10 annual examinations 2025 for winter-zone areas, following the schedule of the upcoming assembly by-elections.
The updated date sheet for the JKBOSE Class 10 exams is available on the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced a revised date sheet for the Class 10 annual examinations 2025 for winter-zone areas, following the schedule of the upcoming assembly by-elections. As per the revised timetable, the Social Science paper will now be held on November 26, while the Science exam has been advanced to November 11.

The Board clarified that no examinations will be conducted on November 7 and 14, as bye-elections are scheduled on November 11 in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies. The updated date sheet for the JKBOSE Class 10 exams is available on the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

It is hereby notified for information of all the stakeholders in general and the students of Class 10th in particular that the date sheet for the Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Annual/Regular, 2025 (Oct-Nov session) has been revised in view of Assembly By-elections,” read the official statement by the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revised JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2025

  • November 6 (Thursday): Vocational Subjects – Health Care, Tourism and Hospitality, IT & ITeS, Retail, Security, Agriculture, Telecommunication, Media Entertainment, Beauty and Wellness, Physical Education and Sports, Apparels Made Ups and House Furnishing, Automotive, Plumbing, Electronics & Hardware, Power
  • November 13 (Thursday): Science
  • November 17 (Monday): Urdu / Hindi
  • November 19 (Wednesday): Computer Science
  • November 20 (Thursday): English
  • November 23 (Sunday): Home Science
  • November 24 (Monday): Additional / Optional Subjects – Arabic, Kashmiri, Dogri, Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit
  • November 25 (Tuesday): Music
  • November 26 (Wednesday): Social Science
  • November 27 (Thursday): Painting / Art and Drawing

The exam timings and centres will remain unchanged, according to the notification. The Class 10 annual exams for Kashmir and Jammu divisions began on November 3 with the Mathematics paper. The Board has also provided a 15% relaxation in the syllabus for the current academic session.

This year, around 95,000 students are appearing for the annual theory exams across 994 examination centres, as per the School Education Department.

Last updated on 04 Nov 2025
12:24 PM
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) by-elections class 10 exams exam schedule Jammu and Kashmir elections
Similar stories
NEET AYUSH Counselling

AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 1 Registration Begins - Who Can Participate?

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Final Result 2025 Declared: Check Steps and Region-Wise Merit List Details

NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 1: CEE Releases Merit and Category Lists; Submit Documents . . .

WBSSC

WBSSC Releases ‘Tainted’ Staff List: Opens Fresh Application for 8477 Non-Teachin. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Seminar

Revisiting a Visionary: SXC and BESC’s Seminar on Ritwik Ghatak’s Legacy Begins i. . .

NEET AYUSH Counselling

AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 1 Registration Begins - Who Can Participate?

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Final Result 2025 Declared: Check Steps and Region-Wise Merit List Details

NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 1: CEE Releases Merit and Category Lists; Submit Documents . . .

field data: This illustration by 19th century geographer Alexander von Humboldt of the Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador shows plant species at different elevations
Geography

New Worlds

WBSSC

WBSSC Releases ‘Tainted’ Staff List: Opens Fresh Application for 8477 Non-Teachin. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality