JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2025 Revised Due to By-Elections: Check New Schedule Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced a revised date sheet for the Class 10 annual examinations 2025 for winter-zone areas, following the schedule of the upcoming assembly by-elections. As per the revised timetable, the Social Science paper will now be held on November 26, while the Science exam has been advanced to November 11.

The Board clarified that no examinations will be conducted on November 7 and 14, as bye-elections are scheduled on November 11 in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies. The updated date sheet for the JKBOSE Class 10 exams is available on the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

“It is hereby notified for information of all the stakeholders in general and the students of Class 10th in particular that the date sheet for the Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Annual/Regular, 2025 (Oct-Nov session) has been revised in view of Assembly By-elections,” read the official statement by the board.

Revised JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2025

November 6 (Thursday): Vocational Subjects – Health Care, Tourism and Hospitality, IT & ITeS, Retail, Security, Agriculture, Telecommunication, Media Entertainment, Beauty and Wellness, Physical Education and Sports, Apparels Made Ups and House Furnishing, Automotive, Plumbing, Electronics & Hardware, Power

November 13 (Thursday): Science

November 17 (Monday): Urdu / Hindi

November 19 (Wednesday): Computer Science

November 20 (Thursday): English

November 23 (Sunday): Home Science

November 24 (Monday): Additional / Optional Subjects – Arabic, Kashmiri, Dogri, Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit

November 25 (Tuesday): Music

November 26 (Wednesday): Social Science

November 27 (Thursday): Painting / Art and Drawing

The exam timings and centres will remain unchanged, according to the notification. The Class 10 annual exams for Kashmir and Jammu divisions began on November 3 with the Mathematics paper. The Board has also provided a 15% relaxation in the syllabus for the current academic session.

This year, around 95,000 students are appearing for the annual theory exams across 994 examination centres, as per the School Education Department.