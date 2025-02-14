IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Answer Key Update - Steps to Download and Result Date

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Feb 2025
15:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi to release the provisional answer key and responses of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 today, February 14.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on February 2 will be able to access the answer key and submit challenges against it through the JOAPS portal (joaps.iitd.ac.in).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi to release the provisional answer key and responses of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 today, February 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam on February 2 will be able to access the answer key and submit challenges against it through the JOAPS portal (joaps.iitd.ac.in).

UGC Opens ‘Deemed to be University’ Status for Colleges Offering Unique Disciplines
UGC Opens ‘Deemed to be University’ Status for Colleges Offering Unique Disciplines

Answer Key Download Guide

  • Visit the official website.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Submit the details to view the answer key.
  • Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

Objection Process

The IIT JAM 2025 answer key sheets will be available until February 20, 2025. During this period, candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key if they find discrepancies. To submit objections, they must log in to the official website and select the question(s) they wish to challenge. Along with their challenges, candidates must upload supporting documents in the specified format.

CMAT Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Key Details
CMAT Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Key Details

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. The changes will then apply universally to all candidates. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

IIT JAM 2025 was conducted on February 2 for admissions into various postgraduate science programmes, including MSc, MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD dual degree courses at IITs and IISc Bangalore. It also serves as a gateway for admission to MSc programmes at other prestigious institutes like NITs, IISERs, and Central Universities. According to the official schedule, the result declaration is scheduled for March 19, 2025.

Last updated on 14 Feb 2025
15:36 PM
IIT JAM 2025 IIT Delhi Joint Admission Test for Masters
Similar stories
UGC

UGC Opens ‘Deemed to be University’ Status for Colleges Offering Unique Disciplin. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Board Exams 2025 Starting Tomorrow: Timings, Guidelines, and Dress Code

KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Session 1 Extended Registration Window Closes Today: Steps to Apply Now

MAH LLB CET 2025

MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2025 Exam Rescheduled - Check Revised Dates & Marking Scheme

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The 10th edition of the fest will be held from February 20 to 22
Jadavpur University

Power house of knowledge, creativity and innovation! Jadavpur University to host tech. . .

UGC

UGC Opens ‘Deemed to be University’ Status for Colleges Offering Unique Disciplin. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Board Exams 2025 Starting Tomorrow: Timings, Guidelines, and Dress Code

18 Under 18 Awards

The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 Top 50 Finalists Announced!

During the launch of both the books at 48th International Kolkata Book Fair
EIILM-Kolkata

In-depth exploration of Vedic Wisdom! 2 books by RP Banerjee launched at Kolkata Book. . .

KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Session 1 Extended Registration Window Closes Today: Steps to Apply Now

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality