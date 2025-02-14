IIT JAM 2025 Answer Key Update - Steps to Download and Result Date

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi to release the provisional answer key and responses of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 today, February 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam on February 2 will be able to access the answer key and submit challenges against it through the JOAPS portal (joaps.iitd.ac.in).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi to release the provisional answer key and responses of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 today, February 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam on February 2 will be able to access the answer key and submit challenges against it through the JOAPS portal (joaps.iitd.ac.in).

Answer Key Download Guide

Visit the official website.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the details to view the answer key.

Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

Objection Process

The IIT JAM 2025 answer key sheets will be available until February 20, 2025. During this period, candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key if they find discrepancies. To submit objections, they must log in to the official website and select the question(s) they wish to challenge. Along with their challenges, candidates must upload supporting documents in the specified format.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. The changes will then apply universally to all candidates. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

IIT JAM 2025 was conducted on February 2 for admissions into various postgraduate science programmes, including MSc, MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD dual degree courses at IITs and IISc Bangalore. It also serves as a gateway for admission to MSc programmes at other prestigious institutes like NITs, IISERs, and Central Universities. According to the official schedule, the result declaration is scheduled for March 19, 2025.