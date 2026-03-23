IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Counselling Schedule Announced - Key Admission, Seat Allotment Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Mar 2026
12:08 PM

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has announced the detailed counselling schedule for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026.
Candidates who have qualified in the examination can access the complete timetable through the Joint Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has announced the detailed counselling schedule for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026. Candidates who have qualified in the examination can access the complete timetable through the Joint Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal.

As per the official notification, the counselling registration process will commence on March 27 and continue until April 15, 2026. During this period, candidates are required to complete the admission application process, including submission of preferences and payment of the requisite fee. Applicants will also have the option to finalise and freeze their choices by May 6.

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The admission process will be conducted in multiple rounds. The first admission list is scheduled to be released on May 25, and candidates allotted seats in this round must complete the seat booking fee payment by May 30. The second admission list will be published on June 8, with the payment deadline set for June 11. Subsequently, the third admission list will be announced on June 16, and candidates must pay the seat booking fee by June 20 to confirm their admission.

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Additionally, candidates who wish to withdraw from the admission process will be able to do so within the specified window from June 3 to July 3. This provision allows applicants flexibility in managing their admission decisions.

To participate in the IIT JAM 2026 counselling process, candidates need to log in to the JOAPS portal using their enrollment ID or registered email ID along with their password. After accessing the portal, applicants must fill in the admission form, select their preferred institutes and courses in order of priority, and upload the required documents. Upon completing the process and paying the application fee, candidates are advised to download and retain a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to adhere strictly to the schedule and complete all necessary steps within the stipulated deadlines to ensure a smooth admission process.

Last updated on 23 Mar 2026
12:39 PM
IIT JAM 2026 IIT Bombay Joint Admission Test for Masters Counselling schedule
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