West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

WB Madhyamik Result 2026: 131 Students in Top 10 Merit List; Full Toppers List, District Wise Performance Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2026
10:54 AM

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Summary
This year, 131 students secured positions in the WB Madhyamik 2026 top 10 merit list
The online result link was activated at 10:15 am on the official websites

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday announced the Madhyamik (Class 10) examination results for 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 86.83 per cent. This year, 131 students secured positions in the top 10 merit list.

The online result link was activated at 10:15 am on the official websites. More than 9 lakh students had appeared for the board examinations conducted from February 2 to February 12 across the state.

WB Madhyamik Toppers 2026

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  • Rank 1: Avirup Bhadra
  • Rank 2: Priyatosh Mukherjee
  • Rank 3: Soura Jana, Ankan Kumar Jana, Mainak Mandal
  • Rank 4: Arijit Bar, Rome Karmakar, Soudeep Das, Soham Joarder
  • Rank 5: Dwaipayan Biswas, Syamantak Kundu, Swarup Kantha, Bedashruti Sinha, Samanway Debnath, Ayush Saha, Anaranya Sarkar

A total of 131 students secured positions in the top 10 merit list.

District-Wise Performance

  • Kalimpong – 95.1% (highest in the state)
  • Medinipur – 94.82%
  • Kolkata – 92.31%
  • Paschim Medinipur – 91.4%

Students can access their scorecards through the official portals — wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The board is expected to begin the distribution of mark sheets and certificates to schools later in the day.

Last updated on 08 May 2026
12:35 PM
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) WBBSE merit list
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