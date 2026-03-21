GATE COAP 2026 Schedule Announced: Check Round-Wise Key Dates and Admission Guidelines

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has released the detailed schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2026. The registration process for COAP 2026 is expected to commence shortly on the official portal coap2026.iitr.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has released the detailed schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2026, a centralised platform that facilitates admissions to MTech programmes and recruitment opportunities in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) through GATE scores. The registration process for COAP 2026 is expected to commence shortly on the official portal coap2026.iitr.ac.in.

The announcement follows the declaration of the GATE 2026 results by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati on March 19. Candidates who have qualified in GATE 2026 or possess valid scores from 2025 or 2024 are eligible to participate in the COAP process. However, applicants must note that COAP is only a platform for viewing and accepting offers, and they are required to apply separately to individual institutes or PSUs for admissions or job opportunities.

Several premier institutions are participating in COAP 2026, including the Indian Institute of Science and multiple IITs such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Guwahati, among others. These institutes will release their offers through the COAP platform in multiple rounds.

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As per the official schedule, the COAP 2026 counselling process will begin with Round 1 from May 11 (10 AM) to May 13 (9 AM), during which candidates can view offers and make decisions. Subsequent rounds will be conducted at regular intervals, with Round 2 scheduled from May 17 to May 20, Round 3 from May 24 to May 27, and Round 4 from May 31 to June 3. The process will continue through additional rounds, with Round 5 taking place from June 5 to June 10, followed by Rounds 6 to 10 extending up to July 10, 2026. The final round will be conducted only if required, depending on the availability of offers after earlier rounds.

Candidates will be provided with options such as “Accept and Freeze,” “Retain and Wait,” and “Reject” during the initial rounds. However, the “Retain and Wait” option will be limited to a maximum of two uses for the same institute and programme. From Round 5 onwards, only “Accept and Freeze” or “Reject” options will be available, marking the final stages of the admission and selection process. It is important to note that failure to select any option within a given round will lead to automatic rejection of the offer.

IIT Roorkee has advised candidates to carefully review each offer and adhere to the timelines to ensure smooth participation in the COAP 2026 process.