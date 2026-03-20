IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Result Declared, Link Activated - Check Merit List and AIR Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2026
09:50 AM

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has announced the JAM Results 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can now check and download their results through the official JOAPS portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has announced the JAM Results 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can now check and download their results through the official JOAPS portal (joaps.iitb.ac.in) using their login credentials.

The computer-based IIT JAM 2026 examination was conducted on February 15. Each test Paper will have an All India Rank (AIR) assigned to all candidates based on their performance. For each test paper, an All India Merit list will be prepared based on the candidates' AIR. The number of candidates included in the All India Merit List will depend on the total number of seats available in each category (GEN/OBC-NCL/EWS/SC/ST/PwD) for a given subject. As per the schedule, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from March 27, 2026.

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Steps to Check JAM 2026 Result

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  • Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.
  • Click on the JOAPS portal link.
  • Enter the enrollment id/email address and password.
  • The result will be displayed.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in JAM can seek admission to 3,000 seats across various postgraduate programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other participating engineering institutes across India.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 20 Mar 2026
09:51 AM
IIT JAM 2026 IIT Bombay Result Joint Admission Test for Masters
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