NEET PG 2025 Round 1: Registration and Choice-Filling to End Today, Allotment on Nov 8

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to officially conclude the first round registration and choice-filling process for the NEET PG Counselling 2025 today, November 5, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in).

The registration window will remain functional till noon, with the fee payment deadline until 3 PM of the same day.

Steps to Register

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘PG Medical’ tab on the homepage.

Click on the ‘new registration 2025’ link.

Enter your entrance exam roll number and password.

Fill out the application form, qualification details, and other relevant information.

Pay the required counselling fees.

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates will be able to avail the online choice filling and locking option. A choice-locking facility will be available for candidates who have registered and entered their preferences from 4 PM to 11.55 PM today. They must ensure that they lock your choices before the deadline to secure them for seat allocation.

The allotment result for Round 1 will be published on November 8, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must undergo another round of physical document verification at the allotted college. Successful candidates must submit original documents during admission and receive a system-generated admission letter from the college.