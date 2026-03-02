IIM Mumbai Placements 2026 Concludes: Check Highest Domestic Package and Top Companies

Summary The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai has achieved a record-breaking placement season for the Class of 2026. According to the official placement report, 502 students secured job offers, while three chose to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai has achieved a record-breaking placement season for the Class of 2026, registering its highest-ever domestic salary package of ₹71.4 lakh per annum. The institute also reported an average compensation of ₹47.5 lakh per annum during the final placement drive.

According to the official placement report, a total of 505 students participated in the 2026 placement process across the MBA, MBA-Operations and Supply Chain Management (MBA-OSCM), and MBA-Sustainability programmes. Of these, 502 students secured job offers, while three chose to pursue entrepreneurial ventures. The drive resulted in more than 502 offers from over 200 recruiters, including more than 50 companies that participated for the first time.

The report highlighted competitive salary outcomes across performance brackets. The top 10% of the batch secured an average package of ₹47.5 lakh per annum. Meanwhile, the top 20% received an average offer of ₹41.4 lakh per annum, and the top 50% of students recorded an average of ₹34.5 lakh per annum.

Students were recruited for diverse roles spanning consulting, banking and financial services, general management, product management, information technology, operations, and marketing.

Consulting emerged as the largest recruiting sector, accounting for 123 offers during the placement season. The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector recorded a 33% increase in hiring compared to the previous year, reflecting strong demand. Recruitment in the FMCG segment rose by 24%, while logistics also witnessed increased participation, supported by the institute’s specialised MBA-OSCM programme.

Prominent recruiters included Accenture, Amazon, Microsoft, ITC Limited, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Colgate-Palmolive, Diageo, Flipkart, Godrej Group, L'Oreal, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Reliance Industries and Tata Administrative Services, among others.

The 2026 placement cycle also saw participation from more than 50 new recruiters. These included firms such as Bayer, Dalmia Bharat, Dr Lal PathLabs, ET Money, Media.net, PolicyBazaar, Power Finance Corporation, Shaadi.com, Virtusa and Wings Pharmaceuticals, among others. These companies offered both domestic and international roles across industries.

Commenting on the milestone, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, stated that the placement outcomes reflect the institute’s ability to adapt to evolving industry requirements, particularly in areas such as BFSI and artificial intelligence-driven roles. He noted that graduates are stepping into organisations not just as managers, but as professionals prepared to lead change in an era shaped by digital transformation and emerging technologies.

The 2026 placement results underline IIM Mumbai’s growing stature in the management education landscape and its strong alignment with industry demands.