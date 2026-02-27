IIM Calcutta Achieves 100% MBA Placements for Its 61st Batch; What Was the Top Recruiting Sector?

Summary The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has successfully completed final placements for its 61st MBA batch. Notably, 61 companies participated in the process for the first time.

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has successfully completed final placements for its 61st MBA batch, recording 100 per cent placement for the cohort. The institute announced that all 458 participating students secured job offers, marking the conclusion of the placement season on a strong note.

According to the official statement, students received a total of 542 offers from 202 recruiting organisations. Notably, 61 companies participated in the process for the first time, reflecting growing corporate engagement with the institute. The number of recruiters increased by 3 per cent compared to the previous year, underlining sustained industry confidence in the institute’s talent pool.

In terms of compensation, the highest domestic package offered during the placement season stood at Rs 145 lakh per annum, while the top international offer reached ₹110.16 lakh per annum. The average annual compensation rose by 5.05 per cent year-on-year to ₹36 lakh, with the median salary recorded at ₹35 lakh per annum.

The consulting sector emerged as the leading recruiter, accounting for 206 offers, which represents 38 per cent of the total offers made. Prominent firms such as Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Accenture Strategy featured among the top recruiters. Other major consulting firms participating in the placement drive included Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, EY-Parthenon, KPMG, Monitor Deloitte, Alvarez & Marsal and PwC.

The finance domain also witnessed robust participation, generating more than 100 offers across segments such as private equity, venture capital, investment banking, markets, and asset and wealth management. Leading recruiters in this space included Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Avendus Capital, Ambit and Rothschild & Co.

Marketing and General Management roles together accounted for 161 offers, representing 30 per cent of the total placements. The technology sector contributed 72 offers, amounting to 13 per cent of the overall tally. Recruiters in these domains included Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC Limited, Procter & Gamble, Aditya Birla Group, Bharti Airtel, Tata Administrative Services, Google, Microsoft and Adobe.

The institute also reported an increase in Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), indicating strong intern-to-full-time conversion trends.

Director Alok Kumar Rai stated that the successful completion of Final Placements 2026 highlights the resilience of students and the continued trust placed in IIM Calcutta by industry leaders. He added that the diverse range of roles offered and sustained participation by recruiters reflect the institute’s emphasis on academic excellence and industry relevance.

With a consistent rise in compensation figures and recruiter participation, IIM Calcutta’s latest placement season reinforces its standing among the country’s premier management institutions.