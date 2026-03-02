school closure

Academic Activities Suspended, Schools and Colleges Shut in Kashmir Amid Valley Protests

Educational institutions across the Kashmir division have been ordered to remain closed for two days as a precautionary step following widespread protests in the valley.
The demonstrations erupted after reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in alleged joint strikes by the United States and Israel, officials said.

Educational institutions across the Kashmir division have been ordered to remain closed for two days beginning Monday as a precautionary step following widespread protests in the valley. The demonstrations erupted after reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in alleged joint strikes by the United States and Israel, officials said.

According to authorities, thousands of people staged protests in several parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, on Sunday. The demonstrations were particularly intense in areas with a significant Shia population. In view of the prevailing situation, the administration decided to suspend academic activities to maintain public order.

A senior official confirmed that all schools and colleges, both government and private, in the Kashmir division will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday as a preventive measure. An official order stated that, in the interest of administration, all government degree colleges, GCET, and private colleges across the division shall remain shut on March 2 and 3, 2026.

Major universities in the region also announced suspension of classwork for the same period. The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) declared a two-day halt to academic activities. Similarly, the University of Kashmir (KU) suspended classwork for two days.

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) also announced the suspension of classes on Monday and postponed all examinations scheduled for March 2.

In addition to closures, several institutions deferred examinations scheduled during the affected period. The Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) postponed all examinations slated for March 2 and 3. KU also deferred its examinations scheduled for March 2.

Government Degree College Baramulla announced the postponement of all exams planned for March 2. In a notification, the examination cell informed candidates that examinations scheduled for March 2 and 3, 2026, have been postponed, and revised dates will be communicated separately.

Likewise, Islamia College Srinagar deferred examinations scheduled for March 2, 3, and 4, stating that fresh dates will be announced in due course.

Authorities said the closures and postponements are precautionary in nature to ensure safety and maintain administrative stability amid the ongoing protests. Further updates regarding the reopening of institutions and revised examination schedules are expected to be announced by the respective authorities.

